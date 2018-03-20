POL products’ consumption up by 9.7pc, production 3.2pc

Islamabad

The consumption of petroleum products registered a growth rate of 9.7 percent during fiscal year 2016-17 as compared to previous year’s increase of 5.2 percent.

During the year, main drivers of increased consumption were transport and power sectors, which registered high growth of 12 percent and 10 percent respectively as compared to the year 2015-16, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said in its annual report for the year 2016-17.

The consumption of Motor Spirit (MS) in transport sector witnessed an increase of around 16 percent during the period under review, which could be attributed to rising demand of transport sector particularly the growing number of motorcycles and cars.

Similarly, consumption of High Speed Diesel (HSD) grew by 10 percent compared to previous year mainly on account of higher utilization by transport sector indicating increased economic activity in the country.

Transport and Power sectors consumed almost 90 percent of total Petroleum Oil Lubricant (POL) consumed in the country, with 57 percent and 33 percent shares respectively.

Pakistan State Oil remained the lead player in total energy products supply to the consumers with 55 percent market share, followed by Shell with 9 percent, Attock Petroleum Limited and Hascol Private Limited with 8 percent each. Total PARCO Marketing Limited and Total PARCO Pakistan Limited captured 4 percent shares each. While, Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited and other oil marketing companies contributed 3 percent and 8 percent shares respectively.—APP