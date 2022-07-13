POL prices reduction: Summary to be sent to PM today

Islamabad: A day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought relevant authorities to prepare a summary to pass the relief to the general masses caused by the drop in oil prices in the international market, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that a summary would be sent to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Speaking to a private television network, he claimed that the Prime Minister had ordered a decrease in petroleum prices to help the public.

According to Miftah Ismail, the Prime Minister sincerely wants to immediately distribute to the people the advantages of the low price of petroleum on the world market.

Petroleum prices to go down as PM seeks summary

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing a meeting, said the government would pass on the full benefit to the consumers who had been sacrificing owing to the rise in petroleum prices. He asked the ministries of finance and petroleum to present a summary to him for approval, adding that the people deserved relief after passing through difficult times.

He told the meeting that the government would reduce the oil prices transparently at par with the reduction in the international market, which according to the PM Office statement was a gift to the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Read: Imran challenges rulers to bring petrol price to Rs150/ltr

He said the incumbent government would continue to provide relief to the people hit by the inflation caused by the previous government. He added that by the Grace of Allah Almighty, the government would bring further eases to the people’s lives.