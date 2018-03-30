POL local production up by 9.45pc

Islamabad

The production of petroleum products witnessed 9.45 percent increase during seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the petroleum products that contributed in positive growth included motor spirits, output of which grew by 11.89 percent during the period under review.

The production of High Speed Diesel grew by 9.93 percent, Diesel oil by 28.64 percent while the output of Furnace oil witnessed growth of 5.85 percent.

Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 30.52 percent, Solvent Naphtha by 14.33 percent while the production of LPG increased by 36.05 percent.

The petroleum products that witnessed negative growth in production included jet fuel, output of which decreased by 1.18 percent, Kerosene oil 17.25 percent, while the production of lubricating oil declined by 17.79 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of petroleum products increased by 17.97 percent during the month of January 2018 against the production of same month of last year.—APP