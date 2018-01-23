POL local production up by 11.62pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The production of petroleum products witnessed 11.62 percent increase during the first four months (July-November) of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the petroleum products that contributed in positive growth included motor spirits, output of which grew by13.31 percent during the period under review. The production of High Speed Diesel grew by 12.19 percent, Diesel oil by 45.38 percent while the output of Furnace oil witnessed growth of 12.18 percent. Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 28.80 percent, Solvent Naptha by 15.59 percent while the production of LPG increased by 38.86 percent. The petroleum products that witnessed negative growth in production included jet fuel, output of which decreased by 5.48 percent, Kerosene oil 8.22 percent, while the production of lubricating oil declined by 15.83 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of petroleum products increased by11.62 percent during the month of November 2017 against the production of same month of last year.