POL adulteration

ACCORDING to media reports, laboratory tests conducted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) show that oil refineries and importers are using high dosages of chemicals in low-quality petrol to improve quality, posing a serious threat to car engines, environment and human health. Honda Atlas, which lodged a complaint with OGRA, also claimed that because of the poor quality fuel it had to suspend production of its latest variant, the 1.5-litre Turbo VTEC.

This is not for the first time that the issue has been highlighted as in the past such reports appeared on the basis of tests carried out by relevant laboratories. However, neither the Government nor the regulator has taken any action against the practice, which goes on unchecked playing havoc with the vehicles and also damaging the environment. Why the practices in vogue all over the world to improve the quality of the fuel are not adopted by suppliers and refineries? Responsible countries in the world are opting for higher fuel-efficiency standards for vehicles, higher air-pollution standards, and better-quality fuel. No doubt, there are costs to these measures and the cost of driving also increases but these are directly related to improvement of public health, the environment and the quality of life and therefore, standards are enforced for the larger good of the society. Pakistan Government too is moving towards enforcement of these standards and this is right approach in view of growing number of vehicles on roads and their impact on the already polluted environment. However, it seems policies and programmes are launched without proper studies and proper oversight for their implementation and instead of desired benefits these lead to further profit-making by vested interests. Apart from the problem highlighted by Honda Atlas, there are also general complaints about mixing of kerosene oil and other substances with POL products but the authorities concerned are sitting idle. Are we waiting for the Chief Justice to take notice of the situation?

Related