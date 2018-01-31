Point-blank attack

It is sad that over 95 people were killed and around 158 others were injured in an ambulance bomb attack carried out by the Taliban [militants] in Kabul. This act is inhuman and brutal and should be condemned in the strongest terms. The attack is once again aimed at destroying the mankind. Countries across the world should understand the seriousness of tackling terrorists head-on.

Sometime ago, the Pakistani government had moved to continue the military operation against the Taliban in Swat. With the same spirit and determination, Afghanistan should fight the terror groups. In this context, continuous and huge efforts are required on its part to completely demolish the terror infrastructure.

The attack has again proved that the Taliban insurgency is on the rise, posing threats to the integrity and independence of the international community. The global countries should get on with multi-pronged strategy to deal with the Taliban. As the first step, the leaders should continue with the offer of giving amnesty to the Taliban who give up arms. And secondly, if the Taliban are continuously bent on doing terror acts, use of military force against them is warranted.

By the tough approach to tackling Al-Qaeda and the Taliban will definitely send positive signals across the world. The world seems to have felt the imperative need for preventing 9/11-like terror attacks. Besides, the international community should continue giving the required efforts in the fight against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

