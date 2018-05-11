POGEE 2018 introducing latest technologies

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Exhibitions are the necessary fundamentals of foreign investment in the country ”, said by the chief guest, Sheikh Allauddin, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment, government of Punjab, while inaugurating the 16th International exhibition for Oil Gas & Energy Industry, POGEE-2018 at Expo d equipment was of major focus in the display of the 16th international exhibition for the energy industry – POGEE

The participating companies profile from oil, gas and power technology sectors, include new and innovative equipment like Communication equipment & services, Boilers & burners, Drilling eCentre, Lahore, on Thursday. “ Technology transfer is the basic requirement for any industry and this was the impression and demand, we have received while visiting at various stalls at the exhibition”, he further added, while talking to media.

Introduction of latest technological techniques equipment, Electrical, Electronic equipment, Refinery equipment, Batteries & UPS, Energy storage devices & connectivity products, Lighting technology, Testing and distribution equipment, Heat exchanger, Transmission & distribution equipment, Wind energy equipment and Solar power systems.

Pegasus is one of the leading event organizing company of Pakistan and it is an honour for them to consecutively hold 16th, editions of Pakistan Oil Gas & Energy Exhibition, POGEE.

More than a decade of its preeminence in the energy industry. The 16th edition of POGEE exhibition has successfully been fourth time organized in Lahore and has gained a good impression in the industry.

A large number of professional local and foreign visitors witnessed the technologies & products at the display. Officials from, diplomatic community, industry professionals, sector chiefs, decision/policy makers and other public & private sector officials visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the organizers as well the exhibitors and visitors for producing a conducive networking environment.

More than 300, companies from around 30, countries are participating in the show with a majority from, China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Austria, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Japan, , U.A.E, U.K, U.S.A, Australia, Korea, Belgium, Malaysia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Slovakia, South Korea.