POGEE-2018 from May 10

Lahore

The 16th International exhibition for oil, gas & energy industry-POGEE-2018, is to be scheduled from 10th to 12th, May, 2018, at Expo Centre, Lahore. The exhibition is geared up for an extensive display of technological advancement and innovative services and is expected to attract approximately Eight to Ten thousand visitors from cities like Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Islamabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Muzzafargarh, Shakohpura, Multan, Lahore and Karachi. More than 300, companies from around 30, countries are participating in the show with a majority from, China, Germany, Italy, Canada, Austria, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Japan, , U.A.E, U.K, U.S.A, Australia, Korea, Belgium, Malaysia, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Sweden, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Slovakia, South Korea. A unique feature of the exhibition is the huge participation of the chines companies.—PR