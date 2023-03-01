Paul Pogba finally made his first appearance for Juventus this season to help his side beat Torino and keep alive their hope of European football next term.

Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Adrien Rabiot scored for the hosts during their 4-2 win while Yann Karamoh and Antonia Sanabria found the net for the visitors.

A win looked unlikely in the beginning as Torino took just 90 seconds to open the scoring with Karamoh beating Wojciech Szczęsny with ease after being left unmarked during a corner.

Their lead lasted just 14 minutes after Juan Cuadrado’s shot took a deflection before beating Vanja Milinković-Savić.

The first half ended with a flurry of goals with Sanabria putting his side ahead once more before Danilo headed his side level in the added time.

The half-time break did nothing to dampen the action Dusan Vlahovic and Karol Linetty going close for each side.

Massimiliano Allegri then turned to Paul Pogba in the 69th minute for his first appearance this season since returning to Juventus from Manchester United last summer.

The Frenchman looked far from his best but was on the field when Bremer put his side ahead in the 71st minute from a Federico Chiesa cross before Rabiot wrapped up the win 10 minutes from time.

The win over Torino takes Juventus 7th in the Serie A table with 35 points. Had they not been served a 15 points penalty, they would be second behind Napoli and their closest rival.

For now, they sit 10 points behind Lazio for the last Champions League spot.