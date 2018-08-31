POF remembers Shuhada

Staff Reporter

Wah Cantt

Tenth death anniversary of POF Shuhada was observed in Wah Cantt with dignity and honour. In order to pay tribute to these Shuhada, this day is observed in POF every year and a special ceremony was arranged for them. This year too, a simple but impressive function was held in order to pay homage to these Shuhada.

Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) Chairman POF Board was the chief guest on this occasion. Addressing on this occasion, Chairman POF Board said that we salute to the pious souls of those POF Shuhadas who laid down their lives for POF and motherland and re-affirmed pledges that we would always remember their sacrifices and POF will continue to play its role for making the defense of the motherland invincible.

Chairman POF Board further remarked that the coward act of the terrorists would not lessen our courage and we would continue to shoulder our responsibilities with courage, dedication and commitment. Chairman POF Board further remarked that extremism and sectarianism weaken the nations. We are all Muslims and we have to observe tolerance. The society, which is facing intolerance, cannot make progress. We all have to eliminate the sectarianism and extremism from our society.

Chairman POF Board mentioned that more than 50 thousand Pakistani have sacrificed their lives in the war against terror and masses support to Armed Forces of Pakistan in this war cannot be traced in the history. The role of POF in this war is also commendable. Chairman POF Board while expressing his sympathy with the families of Shuhada said that POF Administration would make every effort for their welfare and directed POF officers to address their problems as soon as possible.

Earlier, Chairman POF Board laid the floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and contingent of DSG presented salute.

Share on: WhatsApp