POF employees stressed to follow HSE vision

Staff Reporter

Wah Cantt

A seminar on HSE Vision-2019 was held at POF Auditorium under the auspices of HSE Department of POF. A detailed briefing was given to the employees about HSE Vision-2019. To improve the organizational cultural, performance by the officers and staff physical and mental capabilities, positive thinking and positive attitude were the main objects of the seminar.

Further more the speakers of the seminar highlighted the importance of safety and its precautionary measures. HSE Director Tariq Shouq gave detailed briefing about the HSE Vision-2019 and Dr Ateeq Raza threw light upon the importance of HSE. Abdul Aziz Sheikh, DICR & Member POF Board stressed upon the employees to follow the HSE Vision-2019 and hoped that POF Employees would act upon the HSE Vision-2019 in letter and spirit.

