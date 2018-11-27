POF Air launched anti-submarine weapon for PN inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Dr Arif Alvi President Islamic Republic of Pakistan inaugurated a newly developed product ‘Depth Charge Mark-II MOD3’ for Pakistan Navy. It is an air launched anti submarine weapon. The charge detonates at an optimum depth of 70 feet making it very effective against intruder submarines in the act of diving or submerged at shallow depth.

Its length is 97cm and firing depth is 70 feets. Its weight of charge is 135 kg. President of Pakistan expressed his satisfaction over the quality standard of POF products and lauded the achievements of POF R&D Department. President of Pakistan felicitated POF R&D team on developing new product ‘Depth Charge’ for Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, on arrival at POF Stall, President of Pakistan was received by Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI(M) Chairman POF Board. President of Pakistan was briefed about the capabilities of POF by Chairman POF Board and told that POF is the mother defence industry of Pakistan which is meeting the 100% requirement of Pakistan Armed Forces in terms of Arms and Ammunition. President of Pakistan was told that R&D Department of POF is actively engaged in developing new products for Armed Forces of Pakistan and four new products are being launched during IDEAS as per requirement of Pakistan Defence Forces.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, NI(M) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee inaugurated an other newly developed product of POF namely ‘Anti Tank Mine System’ at POF Stall. It can be launched from a moving vehicle at a range of 50-250 meter on either side. The maximum self destruction time is more than 300 hours. Chairman Joint chiefs of Staff committee praised the dedication and commitment of R&D team of POF and appreciated their performance in equipping the armed forces of Pakistan with the latest systems.

