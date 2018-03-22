Poets of twin cities reaffirm to compose poems of peace, tolerance

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Youth Hostel Association (PYHA) on Wednesday organized a Mushaira (poetry recital) to mark the International Poetry Day. Well-known poets of the twin cities participated in the poetry recitation session and read out their kalam (poems and ghazals). National Secretary of the Youth Hostel, Ambassador (R) Qazi Humayun while welcoming the poets held that UNESCO first declared March 21 as Poetry Day back in 1999. Since then the day is continuously marked all across the world. He said the day is celebrated to recognize the unique ability of poetry to capture the creative spirit of the human mind. Since Pakistan Youth Hostel Association is also affiliated with International Youth Hostel Association, it keeps celebrating International Days to express solidarity with the world community, said he.

Qazi Humayun was of the view that Pakistani poets are gifted with immense talent and their poetry leaves lasting imprint not only at home but also the worldwide. One of the main objectives of the Day is to support linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities, he said.

The observance of World Poetry Day is also meant to encourage a return to the oral tradition of poetry recitals, to promote the teaching of poetry, to restore a dialogue between poetry and the other arts such as theatre, dance, music and painting, said Mr Qazi. Poets of the twin cities on the occasion also expressed their views besides reading out their poetry. They said PYHA has always been alive to the international days like Mountain Day, Tourism Day and others.