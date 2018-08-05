Poets, authors wish to see Pakistan a welfare state

AUGUST 2018, which is regarded as the month of Independence, has set in and the people have started making preparations to celebrate another Independence Day on August 14 in a befitting and enthusiastic manner. It is pertinent to mention here in connection with the Independence Day celebrations and flying of the national flag all over that dark green is the official colour of the national flag. Furthermore, national flag can only be made and acquired and it cannot and must not be sold and purchased as such.

People had voted on July 25, 2018 to elect their representatives afresh for five years constitutional tenure to the National and Provincial Parties. On the basis of votes they had cast, winning parties are busy in the process of formation of the newly elected governments at the federal and provincial levels throughout the country. Prior to the election, a number of literary figures including writers and poets were contacted to find out their views and expectations about the election and the new governments to be so formed on the basis of polls results. Since, the new governments are yet to be formed as such what the writers and poets said is still relevant.

In all fairness, the views of literary figures including Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Dr Khwaja Muhammad Zikria, Dr Tehseen Fae-raqui, Dr Salim Akhtar, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Muzaffar Abbas, Dr Jawwad Jaffery, Tariq Baloch Sehrai , Neelum Ahmad Bashir and others are being presented here though briefly.

Noted dramatist, writer and travelogue writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar opined that he wished that at the international airports immigration authorities should say that Pakistanis should first than all others.

Educationist, researcher and poet Dr Khwaja Muhammad Zikria wished that new leadership should have correct and right assessment about the problems of the people of Pakistan.

Critic, research scholar, poet and Director Majlis-i-Taraqui-e-Adab Dr Tehseen Faraqui wished that new leadership emerging out of the election results should endeavour to create a society where rule of law prevails and social equality ensured. Educationist, research scholar, critic and writer Dr Salim Akhtar has getting rid of foreign debts mounting burden as his greatest wish.

Writer, playwright and poet Asghar Nadeem Syed opined that the heads of the institutions for the welfare and well being of the writers should be appointed purely on merit basis.

Novelist Neelum Ahmad Bashir has wished that availability of all basic facilities to every Pakistan is her greatest dream.

Research scholar, poet and educationist Dr Muzaffar Abbas is of the considered view that elimination of poverty and promotion of education should be given top priority.

Educationist, research scholar and poet Dr Jawwaz Jaffery has great desire that an Islamic welfare state be created in Pakistan.

Short story writer Tariq Baloch Sehrai has said that great surgery is direly needed to pull Pakistan out of heaps of problems.

May Almighty Allah bless the new leadership with the vision, capability and determination to work for welfare and well-being of the people across the board and working determinedly and committed for a strong, united, progressive, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan free from all manifestations of terrorism, extremism and militancy at the earliest possible.

This is what this scribe and all right and positive thinking Pakistanis are earnestly wishing and praying.

Pending further mention about upcoming Independence Day celebrations sat the government and the people’s level, this edition of Lahore Diary is again been dedicated to publication of new books of the sorts as the writers, poets, critics and others continue writing and expressing their views on all subjects under the sun quite freely and regularly. The Diary has been dedicated to newly published books in another bid to promote fading habits of purchasing and reading books among the people particularly the youth. Books are everywhere but the buyers and readers are fast declining somehow which is something not appreciable at all.

Maut Ki Tareekh

Maut Ki Tareekh ‘ (History of death) is the title of book, produced out of research and translations, by Yassir Jawad which has been divided in four parts dilating on different aspects of the death and putting together views of different thinkers at one place.

In nutshell, the writer has pleaded that like birth, death should also be seen like a natural process. The book running in 220 pages has been published by Nigarshaat Publishers from Lahore.

Manzil Manzil

‘Manzil Manzil’ is the title of a novel which has been written by well-known PTV producer-director, writer and poet Hafeez Tahir who had earned appreciation for production of popular series ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ which was telecast from PTV Lahore Centre for quite long time.

‘Manzil Manzil’ is Hafeez Tahir first venture in prose and a maiden writing in this format for the children though his two poetic collections ‘Aathwaan Rang’ and ‘Zair-e-Zameen’ have already been published.

The book has been written in simple and easily understandable language and published by the Publishing House of the University of Management and Technology Lahore along with comments by Mustansar Hussain Tarar and Amna Mufti.

Nizam-E-Muashra Aur Taleem

‘Nizam-e-Muashra Aur Taleem’ is the Urdu translation of noted British philosopher Bertrand Russel which has been done by G.R.Aziz. The book runs into 16 chapters touching all aspects of education as well as problems. Urdu translation of English book has been published by Majlis-i-Taraqui-Adab Lahore under auspices of Dr Tehseen Faraqui.

La Maujood

‘La Maujood’ is the title of second poetic collection of Asif Nazeer which has been published by Nastaleeq Publishers Lahore along with critical appraisal of the poetry it contains by Professor Moeen Nizami, Iftikhar Arif and Allama Bashir Razmi.

Karb-E-Judai

‘Karb-e-Judai’ is the title of poetic collection of Syed Naeem Shoaib Gardezi who hails from Jhang which has produced a number of literary and journalistic figures over the decades. The poetic collection contains more than 100 nazams and ghazals and it has been published by Izhaar Sons.

