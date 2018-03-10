Poetry show tomorrow

Prominent poetess of the country are expected to attend a special poetry show “Khawateen ka Khoososi Mushaira” in connection with the International Women’s Day at the seminar hall of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s officers club on March 11. The poetry show has been organized by the University of Karachi’s Graduate Forum Canada – Karachi chapter.

The event will being at 6p.m., said a statement on Friday—APP

