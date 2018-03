Rawalpindi

Renowned literary and cultural organization ‘Koi Baat Kro’ in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a poetry session in honor of young poetess Tajdeed Qaiser here Tuesday. Senior poet Dr. Arshad Miraj presided over the ceremony while patron in chief of ‘Koi Baat Kro’ Maryam Motiwala anchored the session.—APP