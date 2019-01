Rawalpindi

The Punjab College for Women in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) organized a poetry recital competition with the title of “Jane Kuin Aaj Tere Nam Pe Rona Aya” here on Tuesday.

The poetry recital competition was presided over by international fame poet Khalid Masood Khan, adjudged by Asghar Abid and Jawad Ahmed Jawad while anchored by Prof Qaiser Nadeem.—INP

