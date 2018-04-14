Poetry book ‘Taqdees’ launched

Rawalpindi

The poetry book “Taqdees’ by renowned poet and intellectual Tafakhir Mehmood Gondal was lunched here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Friday under auspices of literary society ‘Sukhanwar’.

Prominent writer Dr Maqsood Jaffery presiding over the ceremony while Dr Zahid Hassan Chughtai, Prof Kaleem Ehsan Butt were chief guests and poet Abdul Qadir Tabban was guest honor. President Sukhanwar anchored the ceremony.

The book was a collection of Naat by Tafakhir Mehmood Gondal. The speakers applauded the book and termed precious asset of Urdu literature.—INP