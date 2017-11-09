A great man is one who serves humanity heart and soul. But no man is great who is great only in his life time. The test of greatness is the pages of history. History is replete with the noble deeds of men whose sole and sacred aim of life was to help and guide their fellow men. We read scientists, artistes, philosophers, politicians, poets and sages whose tireless and selfless efforts brought comfort and peace to the suffering humanity. They die but their death makes them immortal because they live in our hearts. Allama Iqbal is one of them. Dr Muhammad Iqbal, widely known as Allama Iqbal, was a great poet, tremendous philosopher and a politician; he was also an academic, barrister and scholar in the United Kingdom who is widely regarded as having inspired the Islamic country (Pakistan) Movement.

Dr Iqbal was born at Sialkot, Punjab Pakistan, on 9th November, 1877 of a pious family of small merchants and was educated at Government College, Lahore. In Europe from 1905 to 1908, he earned his degree in philosophy from the University of Cambridge, qualified as a barrister in London, and received a doctorate from the University of Munich. His thesis, ‘The Development of Metaphysics’ in Persia revealed some aspects of Islamic mysticism formerly unknown in Europe.

He is the greatest Muslim Poet and Philosopher. His school teacher, Syed Mir Hassan also played an important role in shaping his personality. He taught him Arabic, Islamic Studies and Philosophy. He moved to Lahore after his early education. There he joined the Government College and passed MA (Philosophy). Dr Allama Iqbal is not only Poet of the East but also great philosopher of the world, the great political thinker, the philosopher and the leader of the nation, Allama Mohammad Iqbal is my favourite poet. His poems are not only to read and praise the thought and presence of mind of the poet, but there are messages, lessons and an enthusiastic invitation to the Muslims of the sub-continent.

ANITA WILSON

Karachi

