Pocket guides, cheating materials confiscated

Malakand

In order to discourage the use of unfair means in the ongoing SSC exams, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Muhammad Arif Khan Friday confiscated huge quantity of pocket guides and other cheating materials from various books seller shops.

Complete ban has also been imposed upon photo copier machine/micro in the surroundings of exam halls, said an official of Dargai tehsil Adminisration. Upon complaints from the locals, fake BISP forms were also recovered. The person involved was booked under the law.He also paid a surprise visit to the examination halls of SSC exams.

Several students were caught red handed while cheating. Their papers were cancelled and UFM cases were initiated against them.— APP