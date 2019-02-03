POA president greets Ijaz Ahmad

Peshawar

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan and Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Sports Writers Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They in their separate messages expressed the hope that the new office-bearers would play positive role for promoting sports in the country. Ijaz Ahmad of the Associated Press of Pakistan is elected as the President and Imran Yousafzai as Secretary General of Sports Writer Association, KP.—APP

