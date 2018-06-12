POA greets Shaukat Javed

Pakistan Olympic Association on Monday greeted former IGP Punjab and Vice President POA Shaukat Javed on his induction as interior minister into the interim Punjab cabinet.

President POA Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, in a congratulatory addressed to Shaukat Javed, who is also the chairman, Federation Baseball Pakistan, here said: “We are delighted to know that you have taken on the interim Punjab cabinet as the interior minister. This is the greatest pride for all the Olympic Family. “Your image and reputation among the public as being the honest and competent augers well for choice of the interior ministry of Punjab.

Related