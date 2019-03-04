POA greets its President on his re-election as VP OCA

Lahore

Pakistan Olympic Association and the entire Olympic family have greeted President POA Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan on his re election as Vice President of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at the General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asia held in Bangkok Sunday. Syed Arif Hasan, Vice President OCA is one of the five zonal Vice Presidents of OCA and he has been elected unopposed for the South Asian zone which comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said Secretary ,POA , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here.

“It was under his dynamic leadership, that the Olympic Movement of Pakistan secured autonomy as is envisaged in the Olympic Charter,” he said adding “POA President was very recently also conferred the highest award in Asia known as the OCA Merit Award for his contributions to the Olympic Movement in Asia.

His unopposed election to the post of Vice President, for the fourth term, speaks volumes of the trust that the Asian Body has in him.

It also shows the confidence and trust reposed in him and reliability that he has amongst the South Asian nations.—APP

