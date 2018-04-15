PO RTC on key economic issues tomorrow

Pakistan: Paradise for investment

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Prominent people from business and diplomatic circles will sit together along with the government representatives tomorrow at a Round Table Conference being organized by Pakistan Observer at Serena Hotel. The event aims at evaluating the emerging opportunities in the country’s business and economic sectors as well as challenges and suggesting a way forward for a robust, lasting and stable economy.

Titled as ‘Pakistan: Paradise for Investment’ the RTC-II will be chaired by Chairman Board of Investment Naeem Y Zamindar while Adviser to PM on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Dr Miftah Isamil and Adviser to PM on National Security Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua will address as chief guests.

Among the noted guests who will grace the occasion and share their views and address the roundtable are Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, Secretary BOI, Samaira Nazir Siddiqui, Ambassador of China, Yao Jing, Ambassador of Turkey, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada, CEO AKD Securities, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, CEO Kenlubes International, Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman FRLC, ICAP Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman HMR Group Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, CEO Live Rostrum, Mirza Shahnawaz Agha, CEO China State Construction Engg, Xiao Hua and CEO Eighteen Islamabad—Elite Estate Pvt, Tarek Hamdy.

Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik will give a welcome address on the occasion and brief the guests about Pakistan Observer’s initiative to highlight issues related to economy, progress and prosperity of the country.