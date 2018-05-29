PO killed on district courts premises

City Reporter

A proclaimed offender (PO) was shot dead by unidentified persons on the premises of district courts here on Monday.

Police said that Aslam alias Achha Bhatti was lodged at judicial lock-up after his appearance in the court in a murder case. Some unidentified persons appeared on the scene and opened fire on him, killing him on-the-spot.

Accused Aslam and his accomplices had opened indiscriminate firing at a wedding ceremony in January 2018, in which three persons including nephew of Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook were killed.

After the incident, the accused had fled to Balochistan province. Later on, the CIA Lahore conducted a raid and arrested the accused from there. The police said the deceased had already killed many persons. Further investigation is under way.