A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in an encounter with police at Nishtar Colony, Atari Darbar, here on Friday. As per details, the police team conducted a raid at that point for recovering stolen items. On seeing the police team, the PO, identified as Muhammad Mushtaq (45), opened fire.

The police retaliated the fire and the accused received bullet injuries. The police shifted the injured to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The accused was wanted by the police in a murder case. Police and forensic officials reached the spot and collected evidence from the scene. Later, the body was removed to the dead house for autopsy.