PNY Group of companies inaugurates new project

PNY Group of Companies inaugurated its new project, the PNY Conference, with Chief Guest, Mr. Faisal Yousaf (Chairman PITB).

This conference was hosted by Mr. Haseeb Khan (Actor | Educationist) and conference was based on different segments, such as a job placement cell that consisted of 40+ companies, different workshops, award ceremonies to boost new ideas in the market, 50+ guest speakers and renowned names as guests of honor;

Muhammad Usman Sheikh (Founder and CEO OZI Group| Director Jolta Electrics), Saadia Temur (President PML (N) Women Wing Lahore), Adeel Asghar (Registrar ITU) and Malik Amer Salam (Chairman Corporate Relationship, Marketing Association of Pakistan Lahore)

There were also panel discussions on different topics related to emerging technologies, women’s empowerment, and e-commerce by Tech Giants. Renowned keynote speakers from around the globe also joined online and shared their thoughts.

This conference was attended by more than 5,000 people.

Mr. Wahab Yunus (CEO PNY Group of Companies) said that this is just the beginning of a new era for the PNY Group of Companies, which will provide quality and experiences from just one place.