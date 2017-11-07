PNSC inks ever green MoU with DGDP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A signing ceremony for the renewal of the evergreen MoU between DGDP and PNSC was held recently in the conference room of DGDP in Islamabad. PNSC and DGDP enjoys good relations since last over two decades and have build relationship on a sound foundation. Renewal of MOU stands testimony to the fact.

Chairman PNSC Arif Elahi and DGDP Major General Naveed Ahmed signed the MOU.

Also present were the Executive Directors of PNSC and Directors of Shipping of DGDP on this historic moment both recognized that National merchant marine is a vital resource to any country, providing essential sea lifting capability in wartime or other national emergencies, and protects the nation’s sea trade from total domination and control from foreign flags.

It also helps in maintaining a pool of skilled seafarers available in time of such emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PNSC stated that the renewal of this mutually beneficial agreement between DGDP and PNSC is of strategic importance to the country. He also added that in the light of ECC decision, all Government organizations should designate the national shipping as their shipping partner of choice for savings of precious foreign reserves which will also help PNSC to increase the tonnage / its fleet. He stated that PNSC is in the process of developing a diversified fleet so as to maintain sea borne capability of all products.

The Chairman PNSC while highlighting the fleet development plan / diversification in business model stated that the PNSC is in the process of inducting 2 Aframax , 1 LR Tanker, commencement of coastal ferry service between Karachi-Port Qasim, Karachi –Gwadar and PNSC plan to build transit storage of oil at Keamari Karachi which will enable PNSC to increase turnaround of tankers that will apart from saving extra cost being involved presently will also increase the revenue.