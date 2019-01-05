PN’s Maritime Security Agency ships visit Doha

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ships KHAIBAR, RAHNAWARD, MADAGAR and Pakistan Maritime Security Ship ZHOB visited Doha (Qatar) on a good will visit. PN Flotilla is on a good will cum training cruise to brotherly Gulf countries.

PNS KHAIBAR is a Type-21 ship part of 25TH Destroyer Squadron of Pakistan Navy Fleet. PNS MADADGAR is a multipurpose Small Tanker cum Utility Ship while PMSS ZHOB is an OPV designed for law enforcement and policing at sea. PNS MADADGAR and PMSS ZHOB have been indigenously built in Pakistan. PNS RAHNAWARD is a sail ship, which provides training for basic seamanship, team work and leadership skills.

The visit of PN Flotilla was aimed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF). Officers and men of PN Flotilla remained engaged in various interactions during the Port visit to ensure continuity of strong bilateral collaboration. PN ships also hosted an official reception onboard during stay at port which was attended by large number of Foreign Diplomatic community, Defence Attaches and military dignitaries. The Ships were also opened to visitors for Pakistani and local community.

During stay at Doha, the Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Ships called on various dignitaries including Officiating Commander QENF, Brig Hamad AL Dosrai and Fleet Commander QENF, Brig Ghanim Mubarak Al Komeet. Matters of mutual interests and enhancement of bilateral relations in diverse avenues came under discussion. Upon completion of port visit, Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was conducted between Pakistan Navy flotilla and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Ships.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close brotherly cordial relations. A number of senior Officers of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF) have been trained from Pakistan Navy. Close and strong bondage exists between the two navies across multiple domains including bilateral exercises, provision of manpower, training, exchange visit and port calls.

