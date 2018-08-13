PN’s initiative—regional maritime security patrol

Faiza Sajjad

INDIAN Ocean is the third largest ocean of the world covering 27,240,000 square kilometers. It is the center of regional and international trade activities continuing throughout the year. Amongst the daily tons of transportation carried out in the Indian ocean, oil is the most transported of all. Due to its location and strategic importance, it has attracted regional and international maritime authorities. Excessive sea trade activities and volume of the ocean has triggered the menace of piracy, terrorism and smuggling, thus threatening defense and economy of coastal areas of the Indian Ocean.

Maritime security has diverse meanings as it largely depends on the purpose and context for which the term is referred to. When used in the backdrop of freedom of the seas, it generally means an environment free from threats to good order at sea. Major threats to that order include, but are not limited to: maritime terrorism, piracy, drug-trafficking, human smuggling, gun-running, poaching and activities that result into man-made disasters or marine pollution. Naval forces have traditionally been tasked to combat these threats, in addition to their prime role of naval warfare.

Though the maritime security has always remained relevant, but it gained preeminence in the post-9/11 milieu as violent non-state actors relied, significantly, at sea for transportation of men and material to pursue their terror objectives. The reason was simple: the sea had large unmonitored areas, which could have been easily exploited for moving things around, hijacking merchant ships and asymmetrically attacking military vessels. The situation demanded a multilateral approach to fight the emerging and potential threats to a secure maritime, which could allow uninterrupted maritime commerce and other activities at sea.

Due to vastness of maritime space, it is almost impossible for a single state to handle the maritime threat on its own. In the Indian Ocean, the US and European-led initiatives, besides a few independent deployers, focusing on maritime security, emerged since the period post-9/11. As maritime component of Operation Enduring Freedom, the US launched ‘Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP)’ under Combined Task Force (CTF)-150. CTF-150 was aimed at deterring maritime terrorism. This task force was later placed under the Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), based at Bahrain. Pakistan Navy, as a responsible regional maritime force, welcomed these initiatives and joined CTF-150 and 151.

Senior Pakistan naval officers commanded the CTF-150 & 151 several times since 2004 and 2009, respectively. Pakistan Navy deployed its front-line warships, along with aircraft, for pursuing objectives set forth by the two task forces for well over a decade and a half. Overall, the purpose of RMSP is to achieve and sustain good maritime order in the Arabian Sea and broader India Ocean. Fighting and suppressing maritime terrorism, piracy, drug trafficking, human smuggling, and gunrunning are major objectives of RMSP besides contributing towards disaster relief. In pursuit of region-centric maritime security, the Pakistan Navy’s RMSP draws its strength from the broader theme of ‘strategic autonomy’. In RMSP, Pakistan Navy commenced patrolling in Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and South Arabian Sea, as an initial step of RMSP. Pakistan Navy would expand its maritime footprint deep down into the Southern Indian Ocean, progressively, while concurrently inviting/welcoming the regional countries to become ‘collaborative partners’ of RMSP. At present, two ships are on a continuous 24/7 patrol in various parts of the Indian Ocean, and aircraft in the subsequent steps of RMSP would augment this, where Pakistan Navy would undertake its spatiotemporal expansion.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that in order to pursue our national interests with strategic autonomy, we have now decided to institute Regional Maritime Security Patrols, in the Indian Ocean Region in line with the UN Resolutions and UN Convention on Law of the Sea. The initiative is aimed at maintaining robust security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in the Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.

While taking stock of prevailing geo-strategic situation, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that Pakistan stands for peace and amity in the region and seeks harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the comity of nations. However, it will be a mistake if our desire for peace is construed as our weakness. We are fully capable of giving a befitting response, in case of any aggression against our country. The Naval Chief reiterated the firm resolve of Armed Forces and underscored that Pakistan Armed Forces are at the forefront of the national resolve to cleanse Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism; and Pakistan Navy on its part is maintaining a robust security posture along the Pakistani Coast and in the regional seas to deter the nefarious elements from any illicit activities in the maritime domain.

Needless to say that the recently instituted mechanism of Regional Maritime Security Patrols, is a key component of this security posture. RMSP initiative is completely in line with all international legal frameworks including UN Security Council (UNSC) and UN Conventions on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). UNSC Resolution 2316 (2016) mandates UN member states “to act on the situation with respect to piracy and armed robbery at sea off the Coast of Somalia. UNSC Resolution 2216 (2015) also supports RMSP as it seeks to disrupt illegal arms trade. Similarly, UNCLOS Article 100, which asks for cooperation in suppression of piracy does strengthen the formulation of RMSP.

It is expected that Pakistan Navy’s foundational concept of ‘region-centric approach to maritime security’ would gain acceptance among the maritime nations of the Indian Ocean. The thesis that ‘region-owned, region-led’ frameworks are more productive and efficient is likely to muster significant approval that would enhance RMSP as a better alternative to the ERF’s ‘interest-based’ initiatives.

Becoming part of Multinational Task Force, carrying out Search and Rescue Operations in national and International waters, security operations, conducting international Exercises and participation make Pakistan Navy officers and sailors capable of facing any type of challenges. Decision of implementing Maritime Security Patrols will surely bring a positive impact on economy and defense of the country. Pakistan Navy is always committed to curb the menace of maritime terrorism and piracy. Pakistan Navy aims at making Pakistan proud by ensuring maritime environment safe due to implementation of Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

