Pneumonia; one of most infectious disease

Staff Reporter

Lahore

For the survival of mankind, earth is not as hospitable as we usually think of it. Humanity has survived a number of hidden killers in form of infectious diseases that remain lurking around un-noticed. Pneumonia is one of such infectious killer that has been involved in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide.

It mostly attacks the weak ones. Hence the majority of its victims are among children, older aged people and those already weakened by other diseases.

The most obvious symptoms of this infection are cough along mucus, while pain in chest and rise in fever along feeling of breathlessness.

On World Pneumonia Day, Dr. Fatima Ajaz, Consultant Pulmonary & Intensive Care, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centresaid that according to World Health Organization, a new baby get infected with pneumonia disease every 20 seconds, and it is also marked as the biggest cause for mortalities among infants.

While discussing different symptoms of this disease, she said that most common bacterial type that causes pneumonia is Streptococcus pneumoniae,although other bacterial.