PNCA to organize summer art classes from June 24

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a three-month long summer art classes for students and amateur artists from June 24 at Gallery No 10.

The classes would be inaugurated by Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah and will last until August 9 from Monday to Thursday. Scores of students from across Islamabad and Rawalpindi have registered themselves for training in different forms of arts.

The students under age of 8 to 15 will learn about music, painting, flower making, educational films for children, puppetry, important and useful knowledge about computer, photographic techniques, making of clay toys, drama, Urdu newspaper reading, Urdu ‘imla’, calligraphy, and magic show. Summer Art Camps was a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies. Senior officials of PNCA said the classes will also help the children develop an interest in music and art.

He said children of ages five to fifteen are invited to learn painting, sculpture, puppetry, and use of different art materials.—APP

