PNCA to celebrate Quaid’s 142nd birth anniversary

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a two-day celebrations from Sunday (tomorrow), featuring special programmes to pay tribute on the occasion of 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a befitting manner.

The PNCA has scheduled a special cultural programme on Sunday, featuring various colourful tableaus, patriotic songs, folk dances to highlight the struggle of the Quaid for the creation of Pakistan, whereas, a photographic exhibition portraying the educational, social and political life of Quaid-e-Azam throughout his life will be held on Monday (Dec 24).

Artists from all over the country representing the Capital territory including four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will participate in the cultural show which will be participated by people from all walks of life to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent. Talking to APP, Director media of PNCA, Amber Shah told, the main objective behind arranging this activity is to educate the people about the struggle of our great leaders for acquiring a separate country and pay tribute to Quaid for his great contributions.

He said, “We all have to join our hands to make the Pakistan what Quaid wanted to make it”. He informed that special invitations have been sent for the exhibition of Dec 24, to various dignitaries including diplomats, politicians, scholars and heads of literary institutions to witness the rare camera photographs of Quaid-i-Azam depicting life history, family and political life of Quaid-i-Azam.—APP

