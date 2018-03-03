PNCA to screen Turkish movies

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Film Club is planning to organize screening of Turkish films at PNCA to entertain the film fans in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that Turkish cinema is one of the most enthralling in the world. “Turkish films have gained special status in the world’s cinema industry with its unique and innovative film directing techniques,” he said. Senior official of PNCA Aijaz Gul told APP that during the 1960s, Turkey became the fifth biggest film producer worldwide as annual film production reached the 300 film benchmark just at the beginning of the 1970s.

Compared to other national cinemas, the achievements of the Turkish film industry after 1950 are still remarkable.—APP

