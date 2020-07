PNCA plans online exhibitions, painting competition for independence day

Staff Reporter

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has chalked out different programs to be presented online to celebrate Independence Day including online painting competition, photographic exhibition and website launching of the council in connection with the August 14th.

The council also invited entries for a declamation contest among children titled “Eid Kay Mehmaan” where children are invited to send their speech on topic “Hum Zinda Qaum Hain” by 12th of August to PNCA. For painting competition, they have to send their works in any medium on “Hum Sab ka Pakistan”, Exhibition of photographs will bring different prominent personalities of showbiz, performing arts and culture to homes of their fans where they would get to know more about them and have a chat with them.

PNCA website launching, musical program Sur Sajan, short film contest, and Children film festival is also a part of Independence Day Celebrations. A special Eid show was recorded earlier here at the PNCA auditorium in which popular folk singers Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi presented folk and national songs. Dancers of the National performing arts group added colors to the program by presenting regional and cultural dances. Renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed presented tunes of popular national songs. Renowned artist Laila Zuberi, Batin Farooqi participated in the program which was hosted by the Shamoon Hashmi.