PNCA to organize cultural show

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a cultural show in honor of delegates of grand exhibition of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan on February 25.

The show would be started with the ‘Mehergar’ a new dance performance at PNCA Auditorium. China Cultural Center (CCC) short film documentary would also be screened to entertain and educate participants about the cultural exchange program of two friendly countries Pakistan and China.

A photo montage would also be arranged for the participants of CPEC Cultural caravan grand exhibition. Photo Montage is the process of making a composite photograph by cutting, gluing, rearranging and overlapping two or more photographs into a new image. Folk artists including Sain Khawar, Gulshan Jehan and Niazi Brothers would also perform in the cultural show. Chinese and Pakistanis songs would be presented in the show, followed by Instrumental medley.

A traditional Chinese costume show would also be organized. National Performing Arts Group of PNCA would also present colorful dances on famous Pakistani and Chinese songs.—APP

