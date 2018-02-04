PNCA to organize CPEC Youth contest 2018

Islamabad

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is holding a China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Youth Contest 2018 of short films, documentaries, Photomontages and digital stories. The contest is aimed to introduce and highlight art and culture along the Silk Route from Khunjrab Pass to Gwadar, an official of PNCA told APP. He said that youth living along the Silk Route can document their respective areas, cities, towns and villages as well as contest in local music, art, historic sites, traditions, customs, dresses, food and history. “The impressions of children and old people about their places of residence, work and study could also be included,” he said. He said that special event, festival and exceptional happenings in their areas could also be made of the contest. “Prizes will be awarded to best entries in different categories judged by a jury of experts. Selected entries will be exhibited in six different cities of Pakistan at the conclusion of the contest,” he said. He said that young people interested in taking part in the contest or any persons requiring information in this regard could contact PNCA at landline number: 051-9205273-74.—APP