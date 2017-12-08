PNCA organises speech contest

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday organized a speech and tableau contest to mark the universal children day here at the PNCA Auditorium.

Students of different schools and colleges participated in the speech and tableau contest. Children in their speeches both in Urdu and English highlighted the importance of children in security and called for special attention towards the future of the society. The children, their education, health and care to attain the idea of a healthy society.

In their speeches, the students highlighted the role of society in realization of these goals and said that it is not only the duty of government but the whole society is responsible for improvement/ addressing these issues. Everyone should come forward for this noble cause as everyone himself a father, mother and have children, so everyone should treat the children as their own. The student also reflected the attitude of people with young servant.

Special Puppet show on the topic was also part of the program. The children advised for establishing child protection centers for checking of child labor and addressing children issues in proper way.—APP

