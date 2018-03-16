PNCA opens admission in music course

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has opened admissions in sixth month course of vocal music, violin, guitar and keyboard.

An official of PNCA told APP that training will be imparted in singing, keyboard, guitar and violin playing. He said that admission forms can be obtained from the PNCA office, Plot No. 5, Sector 5/1, Islamabad during office hours or it can be downloaded from website, www.pnca.org.pk. The six months course will be conducted by renowned musicians at PNCA.

He said that PNCA has scheduled various courses of classical music to educate the young talent from across the country. PNCA official further said that the classes would give healthy activity to the students as well as provided them an opportunity to explore their hidden talents.—APP

Related