PNCA holds one-day workshop on ‘Turkish Art’

Pakistan National Council of The Arts (PNCA) here on Monday held a one-day workshop of Turkish Ebru Art (Paper Marbling) to teach art students and artists in the unique art of Turkish Ebru Art.

The workshop was being organized by Turkish Embassy in collaboration with National Art Gallery of PNCA and held in two shifts due to large number of students.

The workshop was conducted by Nihal Ture, an artist of paper-marbling (ebru) and ceramic (cini) arts and was awarded with the certification of master in paper-marbling arts.

According to paper marbling tradition, this title grants her the right to officially practice and teach this art. She conducts paper-marbling classes and has taken part in several joint exhibitions.

Talking to APP, the head of Visual Arts, and acting Director General of PNCA, Amna Ismael Patodi said, PNCA is serving the art lovers as an academy of visual and performing arts for transferring the masterly skills of established personalities to the new generation, the aim to organize these workshops not only focusing on practical skills but also educate the participants about the theoretical training with basic and advanced techniques to bring professionalism in amateur artists.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich legacy of various art forms as well as refine the talent of students, Amna added. Amna Patodi further said, that PNCA regularly organize workshops touching upon varied dimensions of fine arts such as Calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, Ceramic and pottery, miniature painting, paper making, print making etc.—APP

