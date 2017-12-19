PNCA finalizes Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrations

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled week long program to celebrate the birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The events includes speech contest among children on December 21 at 10:00am, Tableau contest on December 22 at 10:00am, Puppet Show and National Songs competition on December 23 at 10:00am. The winners of the competition will perform at 10:00am in a mega show at PNCA Auditorium. Certificates and prizes will be distributed among children.—APP

