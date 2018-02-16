PNAC conducts training course on ISO 15189

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The importance of Medical Labs Accreditation is increasing every day in this era of technological advancements and competition in the healthcare service sector. It is in the interest of the patients, the doctors, the society and the government that the medical laboratories operate at high standards of professional and technical competence for the reason that diagnosis and treatment of patients is frequently based on the results and interpretations of laboratory tests.

Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) in collaboration with KP Health Care Commission (KPHCC) has conducted two-day training course on ISO 15189 in Peshawar from 12-13 February. Chairman KPHCC was the chief guest on the closing ceremony while talking on the occasion chief guest appreciated the efforts of PNAC for conducting two days training courses

While speaking on the occasion chief guest Highlighted the importance of Medical Labs stated that correct tests are extremely important both for doctors and patients to start accurate treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Director, PNAC, Ateeq-ur-Rehman Memon briefed the participants & Media Representative that PNAC has made strenuous efforts to create awareness in general and specially in the field of Medical Labs through training, seminars etc highlighting importance of accreditation.

Director, PNAC further added that PNAC has achieved MRA with International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and Asia Pacific Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (APLAC) that gives acceptability of the reports of its accredited Medical Laboratories.