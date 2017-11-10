PN war ship SAIF visits Colombo

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF with embarked ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) helicopter Z9EC visited Port Colombo, Sri Lanka from 5 -8 November 2017 for goodwill-cum-training visit. Upon arrival at Colombo, a warm welcome was given by Sri Lankan Navy (SLN), said a news release issued here by Public Relations Directorate of Pakistan Navy.

During stay at the port, Captain Shahzad Iqbal, Commanding Officer PNS SAIF called on senior naval officials from SLN, including their Commander Admiral S S Ranasinghe, Cdr Western Naval Area Command, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle, Director General Operations Rear Admiral KKVPH De Silva as well as other high ranking officials. During the three days stay at port, PN officers and men visited different Sri Lankan Navy units, installations, training facilities.—APP