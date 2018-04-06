PN to render all possible support to business community: CNS

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The visit was aimed at creating synergy between the business community and the maritime sector so as to give a boost to country’s economy.

While addressing the representatives of business community and members of FPCCI, the Naval Chief said that in any national security construct; economic security occupies similar status as of military or foreign policy. He further added that health of a nation’s economy is the single most important determinant in its national security; hence, sustained military capacity can only be achieved through robust and strong national economies. While underlining the role of Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that the basic purpose of navies today is to protect the global economic system, where their contribution is crucial.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi further added that Pakistan’s maritime zones including continental shelf measuring an area of 290,285 sq km is blessed with enormous sea resources. However, we could not exploit them fully, till to date. The Naval Chief reiterated that it is high time to enhance maritime awareness at all levels to exploit the oceans for the benefit of Pakistan. In this regard, Pakistan Navy is committed to revive Pakistan’s maritime sector and ready to render all possible support to the business community. He highlighted that there are many opportunities for business community to invest in Maritime Sector especially in shipping industry. The admiral said that Pakistan can increase its GDP by two to three times by developing Maritime Sector. The Naval Chief emphasized that FPCCI being the apex body of business community in Pakistan can play significant role in development of Maritime Sector. President FPCCI Mr. Ghazanfar Bilour lauded the role and efforts of Pakistan Navy in making Sea Lanes of Communication safe for trade. He also acknowledged that this is the first ever visit by any Naval Chief to Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Senior Vice President FPCCI Mr. Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Chairman Pakistan Ships’ Agents Association Mr. M. Rajpur, President PIFFA Mr. Badar Badat and Vice President FPCCI Mr. Tariq Haleem also addressed audience on this occasion. The event was attended by a large number of Naval officers and members of FPCCI and the business community.