PN to make all out efforts for environment, marine life conservation: CNS

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Friday reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve and commitment to make every effort for the betterment of environment, especially the marine’s.

Naval Chief also directed men under command to initiate dedicated efforts and echoed that Pakistan Navy will continue to achieve its mission with rightful regard for the environment.

World Environment Day is observed internationally on June 05 every year under the auspices of United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The purpose of the day is to lay importance and to provide awareness about the prevailing environment and stimulate attention towards its protection and preservation, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

With an aim to accentuate the significance of Environment and to promote awareness for its protection and preservation, Pakistan Navy observed the World Environment Day with due cognizance.

The theme selected for this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Biodiversity’ which is the core foundation supporting all life on earth. It affects every aspect of human health, provides clean air and water, nutritious food, natural disease resistance and climate change mitigation. Human actions including deforestation, encroachment on wildlife habitats, intensified agriculture, and acceleration of climate change, are pushing nature beyond its limit. If we continue on this path, biodiversity loss will have severe implications for humanity, including collapse of food and health systems.

Pakistan Navy also observes World Environment Day regularly to highlight the significance of environment and to encourage awareness amongst personnel in proactively pursuing measures focusing on the marine environment. Numerous activities were arranged throughout the year which included Trees Plantation, Harbour and Beach Cleaning Campaigns, Environment Awareness Walks, Lectures & Seminars on significance of the day as well as Social Media Campaigns.

Amidst the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 activities, while avoiding/ involving social gatherings, the efforts have now been focused on display of banners, distribution of pamphlets, publication of articles and telecast of event specific documentaries. Such events played a pivotal role in enhancing awareness regarding importance of environment amongst the general populace.