PN to equip force with emerging technology

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Annual Award Ceremony of Pakistan Navy Logistics Command was held at PN Dockyard. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion. Annual Award Ceremony is held at the end of every year to review overall performance of the units under command and evaluate their efforts in successful completion of various projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chief of Naval Staff lauded the professional acumen of Logistics Command of Pakistan Navy for undertaking professional tasks with utmost excellence.

