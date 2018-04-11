PN, TN conduct joint exercise

Training will become regular feature between two navies: CG

Karachi

The maiden Pakistan Navy-Turkish Navy Bilateral Exercise Turgutries, meaning, ‘Drawn sword of Islam’ conducted in North Arabian Sea has culminated. TCG Geliolu a frigate from Turkish Navy and PN Ships Saif, Aslat, Nasr, Quwwat, Azmat and Zarrar including fixed and rotary wing aircraft of Pakistan Naval Aviation participated in the exercise.

Fighters from PAF also took part in the Exercise. The main objective of the exercise was to enhance interoperability of two brotherly Navies. Exercise Turguties 201 covered a wide range of maritime operations encompassing Anti-Surface, Anti-Air and Anti-Submarine Warfare as well as Maneuvering and Communication exercises.

Counter piracy drills were also carried out in which boarding teams demonstrated practical boarding operations onboard a suspect vessel. Exercise proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating personnel from both navies and learn from each others’ experiences. The exercise was also witnessed by Tolga Ucake, Consul General of Republic of Turkey who was hosted onboard TCG Geliboul and PNS Aslat at sea.

The Consul General of Turkey congratulated the PN and TN participants for successful conduct of first-ever Pakistan Navy-Turkish Navy Bilateral Exercise and hoped that the exercise will become a regular feature between both Navies in future. The Exercise Turgutries-2018 is a testimony of the PN resolve to work towards regional peace and maintain close relations with all brotherly navies. The exercise was aimed at further booting and strengthening ties between Pakistan and Turkish Navies in times to come.—APP