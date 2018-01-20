PN striving to equip personnel with best training, emerging technology: CNS

Islamabad

The annual award ceremony of Pakistan Navy Logistics Command was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi on Friday, said a press release issued here by directorate of general public relations of Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was the chief guest of the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief appreciated the logistics command of Pakistan Navy for performing all the professional tasks with utmost perfection and said that despite limited resources and lack of technology the personnel of this command were giving their best.

The operational readiness of PN fleet and its participation in various exercises during 2017 speaks volume of the efforts of Pakistan Navy Logistics Command, he added.

The Admiral said that a modern and strong Navy was not only needed to keep the homeland safe but also to ensure regional stability. To make Pakistan Navy a modern and potent deterrent, induction of new platforms in PN fleet and technical capability to maintain and upgrade them is as significant as availability of skilled and professional manpower, he said. He stated that along with modernizing PN fleet Pakistan Navy is striving to equip its human resource with best training and introduce them to emerging technology. The skilled and proficient human resource is our asset and we are proud of our men, he added. He expressed the hope that following the golden principles of unity; faith and discipline Pakistan Navy would be taken to new horizons of capability, capacity and readiness. Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Logistics, Rear Admiral Sajid Wazir Khan highlighted salient accomplishments of the command during 2017. Later, the chief guest gave away awards to best units and personnel for their remarkable performance and achievements.—APP