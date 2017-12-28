PN ship Saif conducts naval drills with Malaysian Navy ship

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF, presently on overseas deployment to friendly countries of East and South East, visited Malaysian Port Lumut for good will cum training visit. Upon arrival at Port Lumut, ship was received by High Commissioner, Defence Adviser of Pakistan at Malaysia and Liaison Officer of Royal Malaysian Navy. During the stay at port, Commanding Officer of the ship Captain Shahzad lqbal called-on First Admiral Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Ajis, Deputy Western Fleet Commander Royal Malaysian Navy.

During the call-on, Commanding Officer PNS SAIF extended the well wishes on behalf of the Pakistan Navy Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Malaysia in general and Royal Malaysian Navy in particular. He also extended his gratitude for the whole hearted support provided by Royal Malaysian Navy in making ship’s stay comfortable. With an aim to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the two navies at tactical level, PNS SAIF also conducted naval drills and exercises at sea with Malaysian Navy Ship KD SELANGOR (FFG-176).

During the three days stay at Port, cross-ship visits and reception onboard PNS SAIF were also held. PNS SAIF is the 3rd Sword Class Frigate of Pakistan Navy fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors and is capable of undertaking all types of maritime operations in multi threat environment.—INP