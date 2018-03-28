PN retains 25th National Shooting Championship 2018 title

Pakistan Navy has won the 25th National Shooting Championship 2018 with 20 Gold, 14 Silver and 11 Bronze medals whereas Pakistan Army secured the runner up position.

The Championship concluded here on Tuesday at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, Karsaz, said a press release of Pakistan Navy (PN).Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners. Gufran Adil of Pakistan Navy secured top position in the Rifle event and was proclaimed the “Best Shooter of the championship”.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar while addressing the ceremony said that shooting as a sport, is getting considerable prominence beyond the military circles at national level as well.

He further said that our youth is also forthcoming along with military men to win laurels for our country in the shooting Sport.

The Admiral reiterated that our youth possesses the best of abilities and acumen to become good shooters and hoped that this event will showcase the talent of aspiring contestants and serve to mobilize their potential at national and international level.

The week-long event was organized by Pakistan Navy at PN Shooting Range. Shooting teams from Army, Navy, Air Force, Punjab, Sindh, WAPDA, FRA and KPK actively participated in the event and displayed their skills in the sport of Shooting. —APP

